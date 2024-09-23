LISTEN: Hunter Hayes’ “In A Song”

Hunter Hayes just released a brand-new rendition of his 2013 single, “In A Song.” The track is the first of three remixed, remastered and reimagined versions of previously released songs that are featured on his newest project, Lost & Found. Alongside the track, Hayes also released a coinciding visualizer. (listen above)

Expressing the pain of a broken relationship and the journey of healing, Hayes, who has always found comfort and strength in music, illustrates that through the ups and downs, you can find your way back to yourself and eventually discover where you truly belong.

More than just a nostalgic trip down memory lane; Lost & Found is a glimpse into Hayes’ evolving sound and what fans can expect from his upcoming work. As he closes one chapter and embarks on a new phase of his artistry, Hayes reimagines how the songs have grown with time and paints a compelling narrative of transformation.

The Louisiana native has amassed over 2 billion on-demand global streams since his debut, with six singles achieving gold and PLATINUM-certification.

