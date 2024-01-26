WATCH: Anne Wilson’s “Rain In The Rearview”

Anne Wilson has unveiled the music video for her debut Country single, “Rain In The Rearview.” (watch above) The music video comes just days after Wilson was revealed as a member of the coveted 2024 CMT Next Women of Country class.

Directed by ACM Award-winner TK McKamy, the music video is a visual allegory for Wilson’s journey. The video begins with Wilson driving in her car as rain begins to pour before the imagery takes a poignant turn, finding Wilson standing strong in the pouring rain – a powerful symbol of finding strength in the midst of challenges. The video comes to a close as Wilson drives into the unknown, taking a bold leap towards brighter days ahead.

“​​The three versions of me and the perspectives of all three were so accurate to how my life has been,” said Wilson. “We all go through different seasons and sometimes need the reminder that we can leave our past behind us.”

The track, at Country radio now, was penned by Wilson, Matthew West, Jaren Johnston and Zach Kale.

Wilson hits the stage tonight with Scotty McCreery for his Cab In A Solo Tour as direct support, marking her first-ever Country tour. The tour, promoted by Live Nation, will trek across the U.S. with stops in Atlanta, Philadelphia, Boston and more.