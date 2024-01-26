Morgan Wallen Releases Statement On New Music

Morgan Wallen has found himself in a Taylor Swift type situation. He released a new song called “Spin You Around” (listen above) in response to some old songs that he says his former managers are releasing against his wishes. Wallen explained the situation in an Instagram post on Thursday.

Read his statement below:

I’m writing y’all from a duck hunting trip because I want to fill you in on something happening tonight.

Back in 2014, I went to Florida to try my hand at making original music & songwriting for the first time. This led to a recording deal with a local investor & an artist management deal that I deeply regret. Unfortunately, I signed both deals without any legal representation.

We made 13 songs. Some were ok, most were terrible as I was just learning how to write in general & figuring it all out. I was not the only collaborator, so many of these songs were not my idea nor to my standards. We deemed 5 worthy-enough to make the Stand Alone EP which includes a fan-favorite, “Spin You Around.”

Tonight, those colleagues I parted ways with almost 10 years ago plan to release a “10th Anniversary” edition of Stand Alone against my wishes & include 8 unreleased songs, distributing it with the assistance of my former managers. For months I’ve been exploring every avenue possible to acquire the rights to this old music & keep the quality of my catalog consistent with songs I choose to release & believe in.

It’s gross, greedy & an example of how the dark side of the music business can suck the soul out of artists.

I want you to know this is NOT my new music & I don’t want to see this happen to anyone else. I cringe when I listen to these songs & I’m concerned my fans may mistakenly believe this is a new release by me. I begin recording my next project at the end of February. I’m feeling inspired creatively & super excited to make more music I’m proud of.

In response:

1. I re-recorded “Spin You Around (1/24)” this week in Nashville & it comes out TONIGHT.

Thank you Joey Moi & Bryan Sutton. I did the artwork myself while in the woods duck hunting. Hope you like it, lol.

2. I am donating $100k from the Morgan Wallen Foundation to the Volunteer Lawyers & Professionals For The Arts (VLPA) program. I hope young aspiring musicians read this story & know they should never have to give up their creative freedoms for an opportunity in this business.

3. Trust me, when new music is ready, you’ll hear it directly from me.