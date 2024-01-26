LISTEN: Jordyn Shellhart, “A Nice Thing To Do” Featuring Charlie Worsham

Warner Music Nashville singer/songwriter Jordyn Shellhart is starting 2024 on a positive note with ode to kindness, “A Nice Thing to Do” featuring Charlie Worsham. (listen above)

“I’ve looked up to Charlie since before he even released any solo music. He’s an absolutely world class artist,” shared Shellhart “And he’s taking me out on tour this year, which is the NICEST, nice thing to do. So having him on this song really is a dream come true.”

The airy and affirming track was written by Shellhart and Cameron Jaymes and produced by Jaymes. It finds the Wyoming native and her frequent collaborator, Worsham, calling for a little kindness because it is always “a nice thing to do.”

You should be careful who you treat like that at a party

What if your castle ever crumbles under you?

You never know, someday they might be somebody

And if not it’s still not a nice thing to do

The new music follows a breakout 2023 for Shellhart who was named a member of 2024’s CMT Listen Up Class following the release of her cozy Christmas EP, Cross-Legged By The Fireplace, and debut album, Primrose, which garnered critical acclaim on multiple year-end best of lists.

Next month Shellhart will hit the road with Worsham opening for a run of dates beginning Feb. 15, in Birmingham, AL.