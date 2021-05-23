Leslie Jordan Makes Grand Ole Opry Debut

The Grand Ole Opry welcomed actor/writer/comedian/singer Leslie Jordan for his Opry debut Saturday night in front of a full capacity crowd. Jordan’s performance as well as those by Brothers Osborne, Vince Gill, and Charlie Worsham aired on Opry Live on the Circle Network. Jordan was joined onstage during his set by TJ Osborne, Gill, and Worsham. The group rounded out Jordan’s performance with the Opry standard “Will The Circle Be Unbroken”.

Next Saturday, May 29, the Opry will stage its annual “Salute The Troops” show honoring members of the U.S. Military featuring Lauren Alaina plus Opry members Luke Combs and Chris Young, among others. Also scheduled for upcoming spring and summer Opry performances are Trace Adkins, Lindsay Ell, The Isaacs, Chris Janson, Gary LeVox, MercyMe, Craig Morgan, Carly Pearce, Darius Rucker, Josh Turner, Rhonda Vincent, Steve Wariner, Gene Watson, Hailey Whitters, and more.

In addition to a full lineup of spring and summer performances, the Opry is set to release a limited-edition vinyl LP titled, Unbroken | Empty Room, Full Circle on June 4, 2021. The LP includes memorable performances by Luke Combs, Reba McEntire, Darius Rucker, and more recorded live from the Opry stage in front of an empty house during the 29 weeks that the Saturday night Opry shows continued uninterrupted during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.