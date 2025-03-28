 


Maddox Batson chats with Charlie Mattos after his Grand Ole Opry debut on March 26, 2025. Photo by Chris Hollo

Maddox Batson Makes His Grand Ole Opry Debut

Country artist Maddox Batson made his Grand Ole Opry debut on Wednesday, March 26, performing two songs from his recently released EP First Dance.

In between performing “I Don’t Like You Anymore” and “It Was You,” Batson shared, “Performing here at the Opry tonight means more to me than anything. I want to give a shout out to all my family here tonight. I can’t stop smiling. You’re making dreams come true for me!”

Chatting with Opry announcer Charlie Mattos on stage, Batson was asked, “How cool did it feel to be in that circle?”

“Walking out on this stage, the circle, is something I’ve wanted to do my entire life. I know I haven’t lived a long time, but…,” he shared smiling, with laughter from the audience. “Growing up in the country music space, growing up knowing the prestige of the Grand Ole Opry and actually coming out here to play it means the world to me. It’s the coolest thing ever.”

First Dance, available now via Prosper Entertainment/Warner Records. Talking about First Dance from the Opry stage, he shared, “I’ve never been more proud of a body of music. A year ago, I released my first song ‘Tears in the River.’ And then a year and six days later, I got to release my debut EP. I’m so proud of it and glad the fans are liking it so far.”

The EP arrives after standout “I Don’t Like You Anymore,” surpassing 1 million Spotify streams and 3.2 million YouTube views on its accompanying music video. It follows in the wake of the buzzing “X’s,” which has already amassed over 6 million Spotify streams in addition to 11 million YouTube views on the music video.

Watch Batson’s “Girl In Green” above.

This spring, Batson will hit the road once again with headlining tour dates in New York City, Dallas, Chicago and more, along with a performance at Stagecoach Music Festival in Indio, CA. Following high demand, Batson upgraded venues across the country with limited tickets remaining. This fall, he’s set to join one of country’s biggest stars, supporting Lainey Wilson’s Whirlwind Tour that incudes a stop here in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. GET TICKETS HERE!

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

