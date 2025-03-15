Bryce Leatherwood Announces Debut Album

Mercury Nashville singer/songwriter Bryce Leatherwood built his country-music foundations while bumping along in an old pickup on his granddad’s farm, legends like George Jones, Merle Haggard and Conway Twitty crooned through fuzzy speakers, with their passion and conviction striking a chord. Now, the Woodstock, Georgia native is carrying those influences with him for his debut, self-titled album, available May 16, 2025.

A mix of originals and expertly crafted outside cuts, Leatherwood lets his resonate vocal loose over 12 diverse tunes – centered on his rock solid country roots, but ranging from the pure-emotion of classic balladry to an expanding genre’s bleeding edge. Taking a hands-on approach with producer Will Bundy (Riley Green, Ella Langley), Leatherwood threads the needle between the timeless and trendy with surefooted ease.

“I’ve dreamt of making a record since the first day I picked up a guitar at 12 years old,” reflects Leatherwood. “I’ve spent the past two years developing this album, choosing each song with intention, creating the best introduction to who I am as an artist. I’m beyond proud of how it turned out, and can’t wait to share it with y’all.”

Written by Leatherwood, Jeffrey East and Josh Kelley, “Shenandoah,” available today, echoes with breathtaking sonic beauty – and embodies total romantic devotion. Featuring rich vocal texture, the string-and-steel ballad matches its gentle tones with a songbird melody, as a truly majestic love unfolds. Listen HERE.

“Growing up in North Georgia surrounded by the mountains, I was always inspired by the natural beauty around me. I really wanted to carry that inspiration into a song that reminded me of home while I’m in Nashville, and this was that song for me,” Leatherwood remarks of the sweeping romantic ballad.

GET OPRY 1OO YEAR CELEBRATION TICKETS HERE

BEST Nashville Concert & Show Tickets!

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!