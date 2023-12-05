Walker Montgomery Makes His Opry Debut

Country music star-in-the making, Walker Montgomery, made his Grand Ole Opry debut on Friday December 1st. His father, John Michael Montgomery and his uncle, and Opry member, Eddie Montgomery (Montgomery Gentry) had the honor of introducing the young artist for his very first Opry appearance.

Walker commanded the stage and performed his self-penned ep title track “Work To Do” and his romantic ballad “Tired Of You” to a packed house. He thanked his father and uncle for the intro and went on to thank the Opry band for performing with him and graced the stage with a confidence not often seen by newcomers to the hallowed hall.

“I’m sure that ‘surreal’ is a word that many artists use to describe their Opry Debut. I now see why. It’s simply the best way to describe it. It’s a night that my family and I will cherish for the rest of our lives. God Bless Country Music!” said Walker.

Opry’s digital team shadowed Walker for the entire evening garnering content for a segment of “My Opry Debut” (which will be posted at a later date).

The 24-year-old son of John Michael Montgomery and nephew of Montgomery Gentry’s Eddie Montgomery was raised away from the spotlight in Nicholasville, Kentucky, but moved to Nashville and is carving a path all his own on today’s country scene. He’s already put his classically-inspired, honey-bourbon vocal to use on a self-penned debut hit (“Simple Town,” over 5.2 Million Spotify streams) and the romantic power-ballad, “She Don’t Know,” (featured on the 2022 RUST EP) has garnered the new artist over 20 million streams worldwide, in addition to his other story-building singles, the high-energy “Out of Nowhere” and good-time filled “Bad Day To Be A Beer”. Walker has previously released singles from his new ep WORK TO DO, the title track, “Lonely For A Livin’” and the current single “Tired of You” and the focus track, “Never Again One More Time.”