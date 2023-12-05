The Mavericks And Maggie Rose Shine At The Ryman

Last Saturday, after navigating crazy traffic with I-24/40 East completely shut down, then through the wet rainy chaotic streets of downtown Nashville we finally made it to the always warm and welcoming Ryman Auditorium to see the Mavericks. The concert was nothing short of extraordinary, featuring the Mavericks as headliners and the sensational Maggie Rose as the opening act.

As a long-time follower of Maggie Rose, we’ve witnessed her growth and talent over the years, it was a great to see her take the stage with her own band at the Ryman for the first time. The rising star, signed to the Big Loud Record label, delivered a performance that was exceptional. While we’ve seen her grace the Ryman stage as a guest before, this time was different – it was all about her own music. The chemistry with her band was strong, and it’s evident that Maggie Rose is on the fast track to headlining her own shows. Her set was a perfect blend of soulful vocals, electrifying energy, and the kind of stage presence that leaves a lasting impression.

Now, onto the Mavericks, who chose the Ryman as the grand finale for their 2023 tour with two shows that both sold out. I first saw the Mavericks in South Florida at “Tree’s Wings,” a popular beer and wing joint in Palm Beach county where the band had to compete with the railroad tracks over two decades ago. Back then, I was drawn to their uniqueness, and just like a fine wine, they’ve only gotten better with time. Their special blend of Country, Cuban and Tex-Mex sound is so unique still. Now all they have to compete with is wild applause.

Several of the loyal fans who I talked to had traveled from other states to see this show. From the first note to the last, the Ryman was pulsating with energy. The crowd was on their feet, soaking in the magic that the Mavericks brought to the stage. The core band includes Raul Malo on bass and lead vocals, Paul Deakin on drums and vibraphone, as well as veteran Jerry Dale McFadden, who joined in 1993. Eddie Perez, a guitarist from Los Angeles, is the band’s youngest and newest member, becoming a Maverick in 2003. The horn section really pushed the energy of the band to another level and it added an extra layer of richness to their sound.

The Mavericks treated the audience to a musical journey, playing nearly all of their hits that have stood the test of time. They also played a few selections from their all-Spanish album “En Español.” Additionally, their choice of cover songs was perfect, including soulful renditions of Neil Young’s “Harvest Moon” and Roy Orbison’s “Blue Bayou.” Raul Malo’s incredible voice echoed through the Ryman, captivating every soul in the room.

The Mavericks brought Maggie Rose back out during the encore and then closed the show with “Oh What a Thrill,” leaving the audience longing for more. The Ryman provided the perfect backdrop for the Mavericks to showcase their final show of the year and of their tour. What a night!

–Jerry Holthouse