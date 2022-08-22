Walker Hayes Brings Home Some Platinum Hardware

Walker Hayes celebrates more milestones as hit “Fancy Like” goes RIAA xX Platinum, “AA” becomes certified Platinum, and his album Country Stuff The Album reaches Gold. Hayes’ music is moving so fast, that as he was taking this photo, his single “U Gurl” also became RIAA certified Gold.

As of July, Country Stuff The Album is one of only three albums in any genre released in 2022 to have gained an RIAA certification, and the only country album to do so.

“To watch these songs grow and impact more and more people is everything you can ask for as an artist,” says Hayes. “My fans are the most incredible fans out there, and this is all due to them.”

Robert Carlton, Senior Vice President, Development at SMACKSongs and Katie McCartney, GM of Monument Records, surprised Hayes with a new plaque at his sold-out show in Long Island, N.Y. this weekend, ahead of his playing the Citi Summer Concert Series on the TODAY Show the following day.

Hayes is preparing for his headlining arena Glad You’re Here tour, kicking off this fall, while riding the high of current single “Y’all Life,” and preparing for new music.