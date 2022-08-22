Folds of Honor Celebrity Golf Tournament Bringing Out The Stars

Folds of Honor Tennessee has added celebrity players to their 2nd Annual Celebrity Golf Tournament. The event is set to take place at The Governors Club Tennessee on August 29th with a 9 am team registration and an 11 am shotgun start. New additions to the celebrity players include Kane Brown, Kid Rock, Ed Werder, Walker Montgomery, Ken Duke, Jerry Stackhouse, Pete Mroz, Ryan Smyth, Tyler Braden, and Michael Chandler. These join the previously announced lineup of Lee Brice, Jordan Davis, Michael Ray, Jelly Roll, Jon Crist, Cortland Finnegan, Rex Ryan, Jordan Rowe, and Niko Moon.

The tournament brings together friends from sports, entertainment, and corporate America for a day of fun at the prestigious Governors Club. Foursomes tee off in support of Folds of Honor’s mission to provide opportunity to the families of our nation’s injured and fallen veterans in the form of scholarships. Last year’s tournament raised over $334,000.

This year’s event will feature a post golf dinner, a concert by Edwin McCain, and a live/silent auction. Included in the auction items is a Yacht trip aboard an 80′ Sunreef Sailing Catamaran throughout the British Virgin Islands with a professional chef onboard. The guest speaker will be Rachel Faulkner-Brown, founder of “Be Still Ministries”.

Matt Frauenshuh, Executive Board President of Folds of Honor Tennessee says, “Our Tennessee Chapter golf tournament at The Governors Club is nothing short of top notch. We can’t thank the team sponsors, celebrities, and players enough for the support.”

Jenner Kreifels, the Regional Development Officer for Folds of Honor Tennessee commented on the upcoming event saying, “We are so excited for our second annual Folds of Honor Tennessee Celebrity Golf Tournament at The Prestigious Governors Club. Year one was one of our largest fundraisers because of the amazing support from our celebrity guests, donors, and players. I cannot wait to see what year two brings in support of our military families.”