Vince Gill to Receive CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award

The Country Music Association has announced that Vince Gill will receive the prestigious 2025 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award, honoring his extraordinary contributions to country music as a performer, songwriter, and ambassador for the genre. Gill will accept the award during “The 59th Annual CMA Awards,” airing live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 19 on ABC.

A true Nashville legend, Gill’s career has spanned five decades, earning him more CMA Awards than any other artist in history—including multiple wins for both Entertainer of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year. Known for his masterful musicianship, heartfelt storytelling, and signature tenor voice, Gill continues to be one of country music’s most respected and enduring figures.

The honor comes at an especially active time for Gill, who recently signed a lifetime recording deal with MCA Records and announced an ambitious new project: a series of monthly EP releases over the next year, collectively titled 50 Years From Home. The first installment, EP1: I Gave You Everything I Had, was released on October 17, with the follow-up, Secondhand Smoke, arriving this Friday, November 14.

Gill’s commitment to music and service will also be on full display this week. Tomorrow night, he will perform on the Grand Ole Opry’s Veterans Day special, joining an all-star lineup including James Taylor, Emmylou Harris, Gary Sinise & The Lt. Dan Band, and Jamey Johnson.

Then, on Saturday, November 15, Gill will reunite with his Eagles bandmate Joe Walsh for the annual VetsAid concert at the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. The benefit event also features performances by Nathaniel Rateliff, Susan Tedeschi & Derek Trucks, and Ryan Bingham & The Texas Gentlemen.

Currently, Gill is performing with the Eagles at The Sphere in Las Vegas, before returning home to Nashville for his beloved annual “Christmas at the Ryman” residency with wife Amy Grant, beginning December 10.

From his early days as a bluegrass prodigy to his status as one of the genre’s most decorated and admired artists, Vince Gill’s enduring artistry continues to shape the sound and spirit of country music — and this latest honor from the CMA cements his place among the all-time greats.

