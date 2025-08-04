Tyler Hubbard Scores Fourth Consecutive Solo No. 1 With “Park”

Country star Tyler Hubbard is riding high once again, landing his fourth consecutive solo No. 1 with the hit single “Park.” The song tops both the Mediabase Country and Billboard Country Airplay charts this week, solidifying Hubbard as the first male artist from a successful duo or group to score four back-to-back solo chart-toppers.

“Park” follows the chart-topping success of Hubbard’s previous singles “5 Foot 9,” “Dancin’ In The Country,” and “Back Then Right Now,” and brings his career total to an impressive 23 No. 1 hits when counting his work with Florida Georgia Line. The track appears on his 2024 solo album Strong (EMI Nashville), and has served as a fan-favorite opener on his summer tour. (watch the official “Park” video here)

Written by Hubbard alongside hitmakers Canaan Smith, Ashley Gorley (recently inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame), and Jesse Frasure, “Park” is a high-energy, feel-good anthem that continues Hubbard’s streak of blending contemporary country with anthemic appeal.

“It’s such an incredible feeling to have my fourth number one in a row — I’m truly blown away,” says Hubbard. “I never take these moments for granted, and I’m so thankful to country radio, my team, and the fans for the continued support. After my buddies Canaan, Ashley, Jesse and I wrote this song, we knew it felt special, and seeing fans sing it back every night on tour has been one of the biggest highlights of my year.”

The achievement also extends a winning streak for MCA Nashville, marking the label’s third consecutive week at No. 1 on country radio, following chart-toppers from Josh Ross and Sam Hunt.

With more than two billion career streams, multiple RIAA certifications including one Gold album, one Gold single, and two 2x Platinum singles, Hubbard continues to prove his staying power as both a solo artist and country music mainstay.

After years at the top as one half of Florida Georgia Line, Tyler Hubbard is blazing a new trail.

