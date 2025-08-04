Lily Rose Announces New Album, “I Know What I Want”

Lily Rose just announced her new full-length album, I Know What I Want, due out October 3. The 13-track project captures a defining season of self-discovery, clarity, and fearless honesty. As a final preview before release day, Rose will drop the emotionally charged new single “Of Course I Do” this Friday, August 8.

Rose will celebrate the release on the road, joining Jordan Davis for a limited three-show run this weekend only.

“I’ve been writing for this project for almost five years now, and during that time, I have spanned the spectrum of peaks and valleys,” Rose shares. “Through these years, I’ve known what I want but have been navigating how to get there… and I feel like I finally made it. ‘Of Course I Do’ is the song I’m most excited to crank up in the car and play live — it’s raw, emotional, and packed with energy.”

Penned by Rose alongside Paul DiGiovanni, Andy Albert, and Emily Weisband, “Of Course I Do” dives deep into the aftermath of a breakup, confronting the difficult truths that linger long after the dust settles. It joins previously released fan favorites including “End Like This,” “Seein’ Blue,” “Let Ya Know When I Get There,” and the title track “I Know What I Want.”

I Know What I Want follows the success of Rose’s 2024 EP Runnin’ Outta Time, which earned widespread acclaim for its unfiltered lyrics and high-octane performances. The new album expands on that foundation, blending introspection with Rose’s genre-defying sound and unmistakable vocal presence.

After her shows with Jordan Davis, Rose will kick off her headlining I Know What I Want Tour on September 11 in Boston.

I Know What I Want Tracklist:

1. “Even After Everything” (Lily Rose, Paul DiGiovanni, Andy Albert, Seth Ennis)

2. “Work Like That” (Lily Rose, Hillary Lindsey, Gordie Sampson)

3. “Drinkin Bout” (Matt Dragstrem, Chase McGill, Josh Thompson)

4. “I Know What I Want” (Lily Rose, Paul DiGiovanni, Andy Albert, Emily Weisband, Jaxson Free, Taylor Phillips)

5. “End Like This” (Lily Rose, Emily Weisband, Will Weatherly, Dallas Wilson)

6. “Figure 8” (Lily Rose, Matt Morrisey, Autumn Buysse, Peter Wallevik, Daniel Davidsen)

7. “Only Lonely One” (Lily Rose, Seth Ennis, John Pierce, Paul DiGiovanni)

8. “Climbing Magnolias” (Lily Rose, Paul DiGiovanni, Andy Albert, Seth Ennis)

9. “Seein’ Blue” (Lily Rose, Joybeth Taylor, Michael Whitworth, Will Weatherly)

10. “Of Course I Do” (Lily Rose, Paul DiGiovanni, Andy Albert, Emily Weisband)

11. “East To West” (Lily Rose, Paul DiGiovanni, Andy Albert, Emily Weisband)

12. “Let Ya Know When I Get There” (Ben Stennis, Michael Tyler, Hunter Phelps)

13. “Slow Me Down” (Lily Rose, Seth Ennis, Paul DiGiovanni)

