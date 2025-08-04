Chandler James: From Small-Town Roots to Nashville Stages

NASHVILLE: Chandler James grew up in “the original Nashville”—a small town in Eastern North Carolina officially known as Nashville, NC. From a young age, music was a source of connection and healing. Whether belting out Motown classics in the car or discovering the power of songwriting, he learned that the right song at the right time could carry you through anything. That realization hit hard his senior year of high school, when he made a spontaneous but life-changing decision to drop AP Psych and pick up guitar class. The moment he strummed his first chords and sang along, everything clicked.

Now based in Nashville, Tennessee, Chandler can be found playing regular gigs on Broadway and appearing at local writers rounds. His music continues to reflect his personal journey, including the release of “Bridge From Ashes”, a powerful song about rebuilding from heartbreak and learning to walk through fire to find healing. It’s one of his most vulnerable and resonant tracks to date.

He began performing in local bars while attending community college, steadily building a following and sharpening his craft. A pivotal moment came when he recorded his debut EP at Nashville’s iconic Blackbird Studios—fueling his decision to move to Music City full-time after earning his degree.

Recently, Chandler released a deeply personal tribute to his grandfather, honoring his life and service as a law enforcement officer titled “The Man I Never Knew“. The song draws from real family stories and serves as a heartfelt salute to duty, sacrifice, and legacy, further expanding Chandler’s catalog of honest, emotionally charged storytelling.

As the first-ever Got to Be NC Ag Star, Chandler is also proud to represent his home state, touring across North Carolina to promote local agriculture and connect with communities through music.

With more music on the way and a growing fanbase, Chandler James is carving his own lane as an independent artist—grateful for every mile and melody along the road.

Website: www.ChandleJamesMusic.com

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok