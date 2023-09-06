The Caverns Sessions Returns to PBS

The Caverns Sessions will debut its new season of subterranean performances on PBS stations beginning September 6th with an episode featuring 4x GRAMMY nominee Allison Russell.

“We invite viewers to peer into the darkness of The Caverns to witness the diversity of American music today in a new light, all while surrounded by breathtaking natural beauty,” says Todd Mayo, The Caverns owner and co-founder of Todd Squared, LLC, the creative company which has for 12 years produced this 16x Emmy award-winning series.

This new 2023 season of The Caverns Sessions—formerly titled Bluegrass Underground, the 2nd longest-running music series on national television behind Austin City Limits—features singer-songwriter and bluegrass icon Peter Rowan; the earnest, masterful songcraft of Watchhouse (formerly Mandolin Orange); the GRAMMY-nominated, cinematic songs of Iron & Wine; spellbinding, time-bending, vagabond songstress Sierra Ferrell; GRAMMY-nominated, lauded poet, singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist Allison Russell; psychedelic, folk, bluegrass, rockers Kitchen Dwellers; virtuosic, genre-benders The Lil Smokies; GRAMMY-winning Mississippi Hill Country blues guitarist and singer-songwriter Cedric Burnside; GRAMMY-nominated all-woman string band Della Mae; husband-and-wife, International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) award-winners Darin & Brooke Aldridge; GRAMMY-winning, Mohican singer-songwriter, Native American flute maestro Bill Miller; and emerging collaborative roots trio Harley Kimbro Lewis.

Beginning on September 6th, television viewers nationwide can tune-in to The Caverns Sessions when the new season begins airing on PBS stations. Check local listings for specific airdates and times. Each episode will be available for streaming on PBS.org and the PBS app for 30 days after its original airdate.

“What makes The Caverns Sessions so enduring is the capture of multi-genre, musical mastery in an otherworldly setting beneath the surface of the Earth,” says Todd Jarrell, The Caverns Sessions producer. “The series combines two things for which America can be most proud: her amazing natural beauty and a deeply profound musical heritage—here is music from the heart of the American experience.”

The Caverns Sessions Season XII is produced by Todd Mayo and Todd Jarrell of Todd Squared LLC, and directed by Mark Stepp, with Andy Kern as Audio Engineer and Allen Branton as Lighting Designer. The Caverns Sessions receives underwriting support from the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, Gibson Gives Foundation, and Tennessee’s South Cumberland Tourism Partnership. The 12 episode series is presented to PBS nationally in partnership with WCTE Central TN PBS based in Cookeville, TN.