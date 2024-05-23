LISTEN: Kyle Daniel’s “Summer Down South” Featuring The Cadillac Three

Bowling Green native Kyle Daniel, released his latest single “Summer Down South” featuring The Cadillac Three today, (listen above.) Co-written by Jaren Johnston and Kyle Daniel, the rollicking track captures the essence of summertime in the South with infectious energy and irresistible hooks.

“Summer Down South” is a celebration of good times, hot weather, and cold beer, complete with vivid imagery and an anthemic chorus that invites listeners to raise their cups and soak in the Southern vibe. The song features Kyle Daniel’s distinctive vocals alongside The Cadillac Three, creating a perfect blend of southern rock and country.

This new track follows Kyle’s recent release, “Can’t Hold Me Back.” Both tracks will be part of Kyle’s debut album Kentucky Gold, set to be released June 28 via Snakefarm Records.

“Releasing my debut album, Kentucky Gold, feels like the culmination of a lifelong dream,” says Kyle Daniel. “I feel like it’s finally time to tell my story and I am very excited to get new music out to the world.”

Kyle co-wrote all twelve tracks collaborating with producers such as The Cadillac Three’s Jaren Johnston, The Lone Bellow’s Brian Elmquist and songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Mike Krompass. Kentucky Gold is filled with Kyle Daniel’s true Southern rock electric guitar sounds.

Kentucky Gold Tracklisting:

“Can’t Hold Me Back” (Clay Mills, Mike Krompass, Kyle Daniel)

“Fire Me Up” featuring Maggie Rose (Will Hoge, Kyle Daniel)

“Runnin’ From Me” (Adam Wright, Kyle Daniel)

“A Man Like That” (Michael Whitworth, Kyle Daniel)

“Southern Sounds” featuring Kendell Marvel (Kendell Marvel, Kyle Daniel)

“Me & My Old Man” (Adam Hood, Kyle Daniel)

“Summer Down South” featuring The Cadillac Three (Jaren Johnston, Kyle Daniel)

“Following The Rain” (Adam Wright, Seth Rentfrow, Kyle Daniel)

“Deep In The Woods” (Adam Wright, Kyle Daniel)

“Wild, Free & Easy” (Dustin Christensen, Kyle Daniel)

“Everybody’s Talkin’” featuring Sarah Zimmermann (Adam Wright, Kyle Daniel)

“Divided We Are” (Adam Wright, Kyle Daniel)

