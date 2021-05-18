Ty Herndon Announces Concert For Love And Acceptance Date

Country music artist and philanthropist Ty Herndon, in partnership with CMT, today announced Wednesday, June 30, as the date for the 2021 Concert for Love and Acceptance. Produced by Herndon’s charitable foundation, The Foundation for Love & Acceptance, the event will return as a star-studded online event, co-hosted by Herndon and CMT’s Cody Alan, who has hosted the event alongside Herndon since 2017. GLAAD, MusiCares, and Nashville’s Oasis Center are the beneficiaries of event proceeds.

The show will take place at 8:00 p.m. ET and will be live-streamed exclusively on CMT’s Facebook and YouTube channels, and at F4LA.org/concert.

The event will include appearances and performances by Brothers Osborne, Kristin Chenoweth, Terri Clark, Brooke Eden, Harper Grae, Chris Housman, LOCASH, Kathy Mattea, Rissi Palmer, Gretchen Peters, Tenille Townes, Walker County, and Chase Wright.

Additional talent will be announced in the coming weeks.

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with the dynamic team at CMT once again to bring the Concert for Love & Acceptance to a broad audience as musicians, actors, comedians, and more demonstrate their support for LGBTQ youth and artists in the country music community and beyond,” said Herndon. “This event comes from my heart, and I hope it continues to resonate with people all around the world as we spread a message of acceptance for all people and work toward a world where only love remains.”

For the fourth consecutive year, CMT returns as Presenting Partner of the event, with Cody Alan serving as co-host, a role he’s held for the past five years. A well-known and respected veteran personality, producer, and programmer in the broadcast industry, Alan is a past recipient of the ACM National On-Air Personality of the Year award, and host of CMT Hot 20 Countdown, CMT’s flagship music TV show, delivered to over 90 million homes weekly, as well as host and executive producer of CMT After MidNite and CMT Radio Live, heard on 220+ stations, with nearly 8 million monthly listeners.

“It’s a privilege to return as co-host of the annual Concert For Love & Acceptance, whose mission is as important today as when it launched six years ago. With dangerous and discriminatory legislation pending in our home state of Tennessee, the vocal support of the country music community is immeasurable in changing hearts and minds. I’m eager to again partner with Ty Herndon, CMT, GLAAD, and our new beneficiaries at MusiCares and Nashville’s Oasis Center to highlight the critical work to move LGBTQ+ rights forward,” said Alan.

GLAAD and Herndon created the first Concert for Love and Acceptance in 2015 shortly after Herndon became the first major male country artist to come out as gay. Event appearances and performances have included Vince Gill, Tanya Tucker, Reba McEntire, Brett Young, Jake Owen, Lee Brice, Tyler Rich, Michael Ray, Rita Wilson, Matt Bomer, Chris Daughtry, Terri Clark, Chris Carmack, Gavin DeGraw, Crystal Gayle, Billy Gilman, Cassadee Pope, Calum Scott, Mickey Guyton, Levi Hummon, Cam, Cale Dodds, Runaway June, Chely Wright, Billy Dean, Hunter Hayes, Brandon Stansell, Meghan Lindsey, Thompson Square, WWE Superstars, Meghan McCain, and more.

Herndon serves as executive producer of the 2021 Concert for Love & Acceptance, alongside returning executive producer Zeke Stokes, who has been in that role since the Concert began in 2015. Stokes is President of ZS STRATEGIES and a former Vice President of GLAAD.

Stokes announced Music City PrEP Clinic as the exclusive Presenting Partner of the 2021 Concert For Love and Acceptance. The organization serves to help Middle Tennesseans live an HIV-free life through PrEP medication, education, anti-stigma campaigns, and support.

“We’re pleased to welcome Music City PrEP Clinic as a first-time partner on this event and looking forward to shining a light on the critical work they do to keep the LGBTQ community healthy and supported in Nashville and beyond,” said Stokes.