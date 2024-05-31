Tucker Wetmore Signs With UMG Nashville

Tucker Wetmore has inked a major label record deal with UMG Nashville in partnership with Back Blocks Music. Approaching 200 million career streams out of the gate, Wetmore has released three back-to-back chart-climbing tracks: “Wine Into Whiskey,” “Wind Up Missin’ You” and “What Would You Do?.” “Wind Up Missin’ You” will hit Country Radio airwaves with an impact date of June 10, via EMI Records Nashville.

“Before I moved to Nashville, I sat down and made a list of goals for myself,” shares Wetmore. “And for the last four years, I have been working toward them every single day. Today I have checked off one of the biggest I set for myself… signing a record deal. My new family at UMG Nashville checked all of my boxes. The drive, dedication, love and respect we all have for each other outside of music is the real reason why I’m so proud to now call them partners, along with my team at Back Blocks Music. With the fire that has already been started, I couldn’t pick better people to pour gasoline on it. I couldn’t be more excited and confident about this next chapter in my career. I love you all, thank you for continuing to make my dreams come true. God is so good.”

“The world has only seen a glimpse of what Tucker is going to do for country music,” shares UMG Nashville Chair & CEO, Cindy Mabe. “His strong connection to his purpose shines a light on what has helped build him: his family, his faith, his team and his fans. Representing country music from the Pacific Northwest, Tucker’s distinctive sound, soulful lyrics and his instantly likable personality bring the perfect ingredients to nurture and grow a lasting career. UMG Nashville is so honored to work with Tucker, Rakiyah and Back Blocks Music in building the next era of country music history.”

“I’m honored to continue working with Tucker as he expands his team with the brilliant minds at UMG,” shares Back Blocks Music CEO/Founder, Rakiyah Marshall. “What Tucker and our Back Blocks team have built together in less than 3 years has been incredible, but it’s just the beginning. I am blown away by the character, talent and work ethic that make up who Tucker is as an artist and human, and am so thankful to be on this ride with the newest UMG Nashville artist.”

Already scoring two Hot 100 hits, Wetmore was named Billboard’s May Country Rookie of the Month and has seen unprecedented success with his debut tracks, captivating a rapidly growing fanbase. Currently headlining shows of his own, he recently supported Kameron Marlowe on the Strangers Tour, is set for high-profile festival appearances this summer – including a stacked CMA Fest (GET TICKETS HERE) schedule with appearances at Spotify House and the UMG Nashville Takeover at Skydeck on Broadway – before joining Luke Bryan’s FARM TOUR 2024 in September. Wetmore will have two songs featured on the star-studded soundtrack of “Twisters,” hitting theaters this July, “Already Had It” and “Steal My Thunder” (with Conner Smith).

