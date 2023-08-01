Molly Tuttle Announces “Next Rodeo” Tour

Molly Tuttle and her band, Golden Highway, will embark on their east coast “Next Rodeo” tour in November, including a stop at Tommy’s Emmanuel Guitar Camp USA on September 21 here in Nashville.

Tickets for the “Next Rodeo” dates will be available for pre-sale starting tomorrow, August 2 at 10:00am local time with general on-sale following Friday, August 4 at 10:00am local time.

The upcoming performances celebrate Tuttle’s new album, City of Gold, which was released last month on Nonesuch Records. Once again produced by Tuttle and Jerry Douglas, City of Gold was inspired by Tuttle’s constant touring with Golden Highway these past few years and follows her 2022 record, Crooked Tree, which won Best Bluegrass Album at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

The new album arrives during a big year for Tuttle, who is nominated for seven awards at the 2023 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards: Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Guitar Player of the Year, Album of the Year (Crooked Tree), Song of the Year (“Crooked Tree”), Instrumental Group of the Year and Collaborative Recording of the Year (“From My Mountain [Calling You]” with Peter Rowan Linsday Lou). Golden Highway bandmember Bronwyn Keith-Hynes is also nominated for Fiddle Player of the Year.

Reflecting on City of Gold, Tuttle shares, “When I was a kid, we took a field trip to Coloma, CA to learn about the gold rush. I’ll never forget the dusty hills and the grizzled old miner who showed us the nugget around his neck. Just like gold fever, music has always captivated me, captured my heart, and driven me to great lengths to explore its depths. On my new album I dug deep as a songwriter (with Ketch Secor) and co-producer (with Jerry Douglas) and surfaced with a record that celebrates the music of my heart, my life, the land where I grew up, and the stories I heard along the way. I made this record with my band Golden Highway after playing over 100 shows across the country last year. On the road and in the studio, we are inspired by artists such as John Hartford, Gillian Welch and Peter Rowan to name a few, whose records are like family albums to us. Just like them, on this album we chart some new territory along some old familiar ground. The songs span from breakdowns to ballads, fairytales and fiddle tunes, from Yosemite up to the Gold Country and out beyond the mountains. That visit to Coloma, site of California’s first gold strike is where I first heard about El Dorado, the city of gold. Playing music can take you to a place that is just as precious. I hope you like this record!”

In addition to Tuttle (vocals, acoustic guitar), Golden Highway is Bronwyn Keith-Hynes (fiddle, harmony vocals), Dominick Leslie (mandolin), Shelby Means (bass, harmony vocals) and Kyle Tuttle (banjo, harmony vocals).