Turnpike Troubadours Honored with Pandora Billionaire Plaque

Nashville favorite Turnpike Troubadours added another milestone to an already historic career this past weekend.

The acclaimed Red Dirt outfit was surprised with a Pandora Billionaire plaque during their sold-out show Saturday night at Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth, recognizing more than one billion streams on the platform. The honor was presented onstage by Johnny Chiang, Vice President of Programming for SiriusXM Pandora, midway through the band’s electrifying set.

The Billy Bob’s performance marked the first night of a completely sold-out, three-show run at the legendary venue and officially kicked off the 2026 leg of the band’s “Wild America Tour.” Fans can now also hear Turnpike Troubadours featured on Pandora’s Country Billionaires station, placing them among the platform’s most-streamed country artists.

The new tour dates build on what has already been a monumental year for the band. Upcoming stops include The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York, The Met Philadelphia, MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, Extra Mile Arena in Boise, and more. Later this year, the band will reunite with Cross Canadian Ragweed for four additional “The Boys From Oklahoma” co-headlining shows, including stadium dates at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, and a two-night run at Akins Ford Arena in Athens, Georgia.

The momentum follows the release of last spring’s surprise album, The Price of Admission, produced by Shooter Jennings. The record debuted at No. 1 across multiple charts, including iTunes’ all-genre and country rankings, Billboard’s Digital Albums chart, and Current Digital Album Sales. Critics were quick to take notice, with Rolling Stonecalling the band “the genre’s torchbearer,” SPIN praising their place at the forefront of Red Dirt country, and Whiskey Riffdeclaring the Troubadours “the greatest band of all time.”

Over the course of their career, Turnpike Troubadours have amassed more than 2.2 billion global streams and sold over 1.7 million equivalent units, while earning induction into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame. Their cultural footprint continues to grow as well, with appearances on Yellowstone—performing “Good Lord Lorrie,” “Brought Me,” and “Pay No Rent”—and an ongoing presence in Paramount’s Landman, which has featured eight of their songs to date.

Since forming in 2005, the Tahlequah, Oklahoma-based band has released six studio albums, including 2023’s A Cat in the Rain, which was met with widespread acclaim. The Associated Press praised the album’s urgency and emotional pull, while SPIN hailed the group as “one of the most beloved acts in country and roots music.”

