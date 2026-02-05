Eclipse Music Publishing Signs Cole Phillips

Nashville native Cole Phillips is entering a new chapter in his career. Eclipse Music Publishing, a division of Eclipse Music Group, has signed the songwriter, producer, and musician to a worldwide publishing deal, adding another versatile creative voice to its growing roster.

Phillips’ path through Music City has been shaped as much by the stage as the writer’s room. A skilled guitarist, he has toured internationally as a sideman for artists including Gretchen Wilson, Colt Ford, and Canaan Smith, experiences that continue to influence his work as a songwriter and producer. That performer’s perspective has helped fuel a catalog that stretches across country, pop, and EDM, with projects that have collectively racked up hundreds of millions of streams.

Along the way, Phillips has collaborated with a wide range of artists, including Clever, Colt Ford, and Scotty Hastings, building a reputation as a creative who can move fluidly between genres while keeping the song itself front and center.

“Cole understands songs at their core,” said Penny Gattis, Partner at Eclipse Music Group. “How they’re written, how they’re produced, and how they ultimately connect with an audience.”

Courtney Crist, Vice President of Eclipse Publishing, echoed that sentiment, noting Phillips’ adaptability and presence in the room. “He can take on any role in a writing session. Beyond being incredibly talented, he’s someone people genuinely want to work with, and we’re excited to welcome him into the Eclipse family.”

For Phillips, the deal represents both validation and momentum. “I’m grateful to join the Eclipse family,” he said. “Their reputation for championing writers and building long-term careers is second to none. I’m thankful to Penny, Courtney, Anna, and Kurt for believing in me and making me feel so at home.”

