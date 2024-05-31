High Road Releases “Straight From The Heart”

Grammy and Dove-nominated band High Road have released their new project, Straight From The Heart. The star-studded collection includes 10 recordings, all showcasing the band’s unique style that combines a variety of genres, including Southern Gospel, Country, Roots, Bluegrass, Contemporary Christian, and beyond. Listen to “That’s What Love Is” from the album above.

High Road has brought together some of the biggest names in music, including Ricky Skaggs, The Isaacs, Scotty Inman, Jaelee Roberts, Karen Peck, The Nelons, Kim Hopper and Kenna Turner West for their latest album. Each track offers a fresh and unique take, unified by powerful and inspirational messages. Expertly produced by Ben Isaacs, the album showcases a seamless blend of these diverse talents, resulting in a cohesive and uplifting musical journey. It highlights each member of the band, including Sarah Davison, Ivy Phillips, Kristen Bearfield, and Nicole Croteau.

The Nashville-based group treated fans to the lead single “When I Lift Up My Head” earlier this spring. It showcases High Road’s effortless harmonies while paying homage to the legendary Dottie Rambo, who originally wrote and recorded the tune. This latest reimagined version has already struck a chord with music enthusiasts and DJs alike, peaking at No. 2 on the Singing News Bluegrass Chart in May.

Other standout cuts on Straight From The Heart include the must-hear “What If That’s What Heaven’s Like” featuring Country Music Hall of Fame hitmaker Ricky Skaggs. The ballad, co-written by Dave Clark, Jerry Salley, and Aaron Wilburn, delivers a powerful story that is sure to leave listeners breathless. Additional highlights include “There’s A River” featuring rising Bluegrass singer Jaelee Roberts and “Working On A Building,” which features Karen Peck, The Nelons, Kim Hopper, and Kenna Turner West. This track was inspired by a Dove Awards performance last year, which Davison arranged and produced.

Straight From The Heart Track Listing:

1. When I Lift Up My Head

2. That’s What Love Is

3. There’s A River (feat. Jaelee Roberts)

4. Through You

5. Keep Your Lamps

6. Sing A Hallelujah (feat. The Isaacs)

7. There Is A Rock

8. Only In The Cross (feat. Scotty Inman)

9. What If That’s What Heaven’s Like (feat. Ricky Skaggs)

10. Working On A Building (feat. Karen Peck, The Nelons, Kim Hopper, and Kenna Turner West)

Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!