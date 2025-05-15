Rosanne Cash And John Leventhal Host Concert at HOF

Last night, Rosanne Cash hosted a concert at the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum’s CMA Theater with her husband and longtime collaborator, the Grammy-winning songwriter and producer John Leventhal. They performed songs from Cash’s newest release, The Essential Collection, a two-CD set spanning 40 years and including 40 tracks from her deep catalog. Cash and Leventhal were joined onstage by special guests throughout the evening, including Grammy-winning artist and songwriter Rodney Crowell, Country Music Hall of Fame member Emmylou Harris and Grammy-winning artist and songwriter Sarah Jarosz.

The museum’s current exhibition, Rosanne Cash: Time Is a Mirror, explores Cash’s groundbreaking career as an artist, songwriter and storyteller, and how she has embodied both tradition and innovation across her musical career. The exhibit runs through March 2026 and is included with museum admission.

Cash has earned four Grammy awards — three for The River & The Thread (2014, Blue Note) — and 12 additional nominations. Among many other accolades, in 2021 she became the first woman to receive the Edward MacDowell award for music composition. Her acclaimed 2010 memoir “Composed” garnered widespread praise from critics and landed on the New York Times bestseller list. Cash was recently elected as an Honorary American member of the American Academy of Arts and Letters. Cash and Leventhal are currently writing the music for a theatrical production of Norma Rae.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!