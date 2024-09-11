Tucker Wetmore Makes His Opry Debut

Tucker Wetmore had an unforgettable night as he made his Grand Ole Opry debut tonight, (9/10), to a packed house. Wetmore was overwhelmed by a standing ovation after his three-song set, which included the “song that is changing his life,” “Wind Up Missin’ You,” the forthcoming track from his debut EP “Silverado Blue,” and a first-ever performance of the unreleased track “What Not To.”

The full circle moment was made even more special when UMG Nashville Chair & CEO Cindy Mabe and Back Blocks Music CEO Rakiyah Marshall surprised Wetmore on stage with two RIAA GOLD plaques, certifying his back-to-back Billboard Hot 100 charting hits “Wine Into Whiskey” and “Wind Up Missin’ You.”

“Before I moved to Nashville, I came here with my mom in 2020. I remember sitting out front and looking at her the very first day I had ever been to Nashville and I said ‘I’m going to play that one day’ and I’m doing it right now,” reflected Wetmore from the hallowed circle. “I’m here to tell you that if you think you can do something, if you have a dream of doing something, you can… and if you’re wondering how to do it, Philippians 4:13 says ‘I can do all things through Christ who gives me strength’.”

Making his debut on Face The Fight Night to raise awareness against veteran suicide, the small-town Kalama, Wash. native took a moment on stage to remove his hat and acknowledge the veterans in the audience, at home, still serving and those that have passed on, sharing that the circle was for each and every one of them tonight. “It’s a night for the wars they endured and the battles they continue to endure back home,” Wetmore shared from the stage.

Yesterday, the rising country artist revealed details about his forthcoming debut EP, Waves on a Sunset, due Oct. 4. The eight song collection will include five brand new tracks, including “Silverado Blue,” which drops this Friday. “In a lot of ways, this feels like my introduction to the world, so I wanted to share some sides of me y’all haven’t seen yet,” Wetmore shared of the EP.

Waves on a Sunset Track Listing:

“Silverado Blue” (Written by Tucker Wetmore, Brett Sheroky, Dan Wilson)

“Wine Into Whiskey” (Written by Tucker Wetmore, Jacob Hackworth, Justin Ebach)

“You, Honey” (Written by Tucker Wetmore, Josh Thompson, Michael Lotten)

“Wind Up Missin’ You” (Written by Tucker Wetmore, Thomas Archer, Chris LaCorte)

“Break First” (Written by Michael Tyler, Matt Roy, Lauren Hungate, Matt Dragstrem)

“When I Ain’t Lookin’” (Written by Austin Goodloe, Thomas Archer, Michael Tyler, Tucker Beathard)

“What Would You Do?” (Written by Tucker Wetmore, Gabe Foust, Jacob Hackworth, Jaxson Free)

“Mister Miss Her” (Written by Blake Pendergrass, Jaxson Free, Chris LaCorte)

After joining Luke Bryan’s Farm Tour 2024 later this month, Wetmore is set to embark on his first-ever headlining tour, Waves on a Sunset Tour 2024. The tour will hit 17 cities and feature direct support from Hannah McFarland, Eli Winders and Ashland Craft.

