Miranda Lambert “Postcards from Texas” Drops Friday

As lead single “Wranglers” (watch above) approaches the Top 30 at country radio, Miranda Lambert is set to release her ninth solo studio album, Postcards from Texas, this Friday, Sept. 13 via Republic Records.

“I have not made a record in Texas since I was 18, my little independent album, so this is full circle – coming back home to the root, to kind of start fresh with a new label and sound and some new band members I haven’t played with,” reflected Lambert in a series of studio diary videos shared this week, adding “Being back home and really remembering why I love country music, it’s already leaning way more country which I love.”

The video series from Austin’s legendary Arlyn Studios offers a further glimpse at the making of the album produced by Lambert together with frequent collaborator and fellow Texan Jon Randall, adding to early previews “Wranglers,” “Dammit Randy,” “Alimony” and “No Man’s Land,” all out now.

“My favorite part of being in the studio is taking something that was just a little guitar/vocal, three chords and the truth, a thought, and then you spend time with these amazingly talented people that bring this song to a whole different place. They bring it to actual life in front of your ears and it’s such a magical process,” she continued. “Making new music always gives you a little bit of butterflies, which I love because that means you still care after all these years.”

As she continues to approach the album’s release, Lambert will also appear as a presenter on tonight’s Video Music Awards, airing live on MTV at 8 p.m. ET., and is tomorrow’s guest on NPR’s “1A” as well as Hello Sunshine’s “The Bright Side” podcast and the “Calm Down” podcast hosted by award-winning sportscasters Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson.

Postcards from Texas Track List:

Produced by Miranda Lambert & Jon Randall; songwriters in parentheses

“Armadillo” (Aaron Raitiere, Jon Decious, Parker Twomey)

“Dammit Randy” (Miranda Lambert, Brendan McLoughlin, Jon Randall)

“Looking Back on Luckenbach” (Miranda Lambert, Shane McAnally, Natalie Hemby)

“Santa Fe” feat. Parker McCollum (Miranda Lambert, Jesse Frasure, Jessie Jo Dillon, Dean Dillon)

“January Heart” (Brent Cobb, Neil Medley)

“Wranglers” (Audra Mae, Evan McKeever, Ryan Carpenter)

“Run” (Miranda Lambert)

“Alimony” (Miranda Lambert, Natalie Hemby, Shane McAnally)

“I Hate Love Songs” (Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram, Jon Randall)

“No Man’s Land” (Miranda Lambert, Luke Dick)

“Bitch On The Sauce (Just Drunk)” (Miranda Lambert, Jaren Johnston)

“Way Too Good At Breaking My Heart” (Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Jesse Frasure, Jenee Fleenor)

“Wildfire” (Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram, Jon Randall)

“Living On The Run” (David Allen Coe, Jimmy L. Howard)

