LISTEN: Pillbox Patti’s “Die a Redneck”

Monument Records recording artist Pillbox Patti is releasing her new album Florida (Deluxe Verison) today.

The album includes 3 new singles, “Die a Redneck,” (listen above) “Die Alone” and “Low Life.” It was produced by Chisolm, is a forthright, first-hand recount of growing up in her home state of Florida – often alone, poor and looking for more to do than just eat, pray or do drugs in her small town.

After years of writing for other artists, including Ashley McBryde’s “One Night Standards,” award-winning songwriter Nicolette Hayford finally gets to be the artist she’s wanted to be for years. The ten-year town put Nicolette into a box as only one idea. So, she ventured off with her tribe of writers and entered metamorphoses, emerging as Pillbox Patti with a project and tone that captures everything she wants to convey: a fresh, authentic take on growing up in her Country. It’s crystallized through the lens of a Florida native delivering her youth and adulthood in an honest, spirited, not always pretty, package in her debut album Florida.

Last year, Patti took to the road with Jelly Roll and Ashley McBryde. As a writer and featured artist on the GRAMMY-nominated Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, she’s spreading her version of country music throughout the format. In 2023 she will be out with Koe Wetzel.