Nashville based rising Country artist Trey Calloway celebrated two major career milestones following the release of his new EP, Honkytonk Generation. The award-winning singer-songwriter recently made his Ryman Auditorium debut, opening for Grand Ole Opry member Craig Morgan during a sold-out show.

Calloway performed all six songs from the new EP, closing his set with “Honest To God,” which brought the Ryman audience to its feet.

The evening continued with another major announcement. Following the performance, Calloway officially signed an exclusive management agreement with Broken Compass Management, led by managers Jerry Hines and Craig Morgan. The signing took place on the Ryman stage, marking the start of a new chapter in his career.

“I am beyond grateful and excited to announce that I’ve signed with Broken Compass Management,” Calloway said. “Having the opportunity to work alongside a team founded by not only one of the most respected musicians in the industry but two of the most hard-working and honorable guys I’ve ever met means the world to me. Ready for this next chapter, let’s go!”

Honkytonk Generation features Calloway’s musical direction alongside the production and songwriting talents of Phil O’Donnell. With more than 20 years in the music business, O’Donnell has written No. 1 hits for George Strait, Blake Shelton and Montgomery Gentry. His other collaborations include Cody Johnson, Chris Janson, Craig Morgan, Clay Walker, Aaron Watson and Craig Campbell.

With a new EP, a Ryman debut and a management partnership with Broken Compass, Calloway is moving into his next career chapter with plenty of momentum. More announcements are expected soon.