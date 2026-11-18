BMI brought Nashville’s songwriting community together for the 2026 BMI Country Awards, honoring some of the biggest names and songs in Country Music over the past year. The 74th annual ceremony recognized songwriter Jeffrey Steele with the BMI Icon Award, while Ella Langley, Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert and Joybeth Taylor received the first-ever BMI Impact Award for their work on “Choosin’ Texas.”

Hosted by BMI CEO Mike O’Neill, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue & Creative Officer Mike Steinberg, and Nashville Vice President of Creative Clay Bradley, the evening celebrated the songwriters and publishers behind Country Music’s most-performed songs.

Steele’s career was a major focus of the night. A BMI songwriter since 1981, he has written more than 60 chart-topping hits and earned over 34 BMI Country and Pop Awards. His catalog was celebrated through performances by Bailey Zimmerman, who performed “What Hurts The Most,” Florida Georgia Line with “My Town,” and a special reunion of Keith Urban and Eric Church for their hit “Raise ’Em Up.”

The new BMI Impact Award went to Langley, Dick, Lambert and Taylor for “Choosin’ Texas,” recognizing the song’s widespread success and cultural influence. Thomas Rhett performed the hit during the ceremony. The song has made chart history with its record-setting run at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Morgan Wallen and Charlie Handsome shared BMI Country Songwriter of the Year honors. The pair co-wrote seven of the year’s most-performed Country songs, including “I Ain’t Comin’ Back,” “I Got Better,” “I’m The Problem,” “Just In Case,” “Smile,” “Superman” and “What I Want.”

Wallen’s “I’m The Problem” was named BMI Country Song of the Year. Written by Grady Block, Charlie Handsome, Jamie McLaughlin, Ernest Keith Smith and Wallen, the song was published by Big Loud Mountain, Bo Jewell Club, Ernest Money Music, Honey Hole Publishing, Sony/ATV Songs LLC and Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. The three-time Platinum hit spent eight weeks atop the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. took home Publisher of the Year after publishing 31 of the most-performed Country songs of the year. Its recognized titles included “20 Cigarettes,” “After All The Bars Are Closed,” “Backup Plan,” “Country House,” “Don’t Mind If I Do,” “I’m The Problem,” “Indigo,” “Single Again,” “Stay Country or Die Tryin’,” “Superman,” “What Kinda Man” and “Whiskey Drink.”

The ceremony also recognized 38 first-time BMI Award winners, highlighting the next generation of songwriters making an impact across Country Music. Among them were Summer Overstreet for Tucker Wetmore’s “3,2,1,” BigXthaPlug and collaborators for “All The Way,” and Jackson Foote, Jordan Gray and Kevin Powers for Jelly Roll’s “Amen.” Other first-time honorees included Trent Dabbs, Max McNown and Ava Suppelsa for “Better Me For You (Brown Eyes),” along with Ty Myers for “Ends of Earth.”

The BMI Country Awards remain one of Nashville’s longstanding celebrations of the writers and music publishers behind the songs that define Country Music.