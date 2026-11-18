The St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Nashville is bringing a new downtown experience to race weekend in 2027. After 26 years of finishing at Nissan Stadium, the popular event will move its finish line to Broadway, putting runners in the middle of Music City’s entertainment district.

The marathon, half marathon, 10K and 5K are scheduled for Saturday, April 24, with all four races starting on Demonbreun Street before winding through Nashville and finishing at Second Avenue North and Broadway.

The change comes as construction of the Tennessee Titans’ new stadium transforms the area around Nissan Stadium, the race’s longtime finish-line location. Organizers say the new route will create a fresh race-day atmosphere while keeping the music and entertainment that have been part of the event since its debut in 2000.

“For 26 years, runners have celebrated their accomplishments at Nissan Stadium, and that finish line has been an important part of our history,” said Race Director Adam Zocks. “Now, we’re bringing that same energy and excitement into the heart of downtown Nashville.”

Known for combining running with live music, the event traditionally features more than 25 bands along the course, entertainment at the Health & Fitness Expo and performances at the finish line. Those elements will remain part of the 2027 weekend.

The race has also become a major contributor to Nashville’s tourism economy. The 2025 event generated more than $80 million in total economic impact, while the series has produced an estimated $1.8 billion in cumulative economic impact over its 26-year history. More than half of its participants travel from outside Tennessee, bringing thousands of visitors to local hotels, restaurants and businesses.

The event also supports St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Through its St. Jude Heroes program, the race has raised more than $18 million for the hospital over the past 12 years.

“While our start and finish locations are changing, the heart of this event remains the same,” said Diana Bertsch, Senior Vice President of World Championship Events for The IRONMAN Group. “This race unites people through running, music and a shared commitment to making a difference.”

2027 St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Nashville

Race Weekend: April 24–25, 2027

Race Day: Saturday, April 24

Events: Marathon, half marathon, 10K and 5K

Start: Demonbreun Street

Finish: Second Avenue North and Broadway

The two-day Health & Fitness Expo will take place at Music City Center, 201 Rep. John Lewis Way South, and is free and open to the public.

Expo Hours:

Thursday, April 22: Noon–7 p.m.

Friday, April 23: 10 a.m.–7 p.m.

Additional details about the 2027 course will be announced as plans are finalized.