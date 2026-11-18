After taking a year off, Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival is making its highly anticipated return to Franklin in 2027, bringing two days of live music, food, art and community back to The Park at Harlinsdale Farm on April 10 and 11.

The festival has also revealed its 2027 lineup, with Megan Moroney headlining Saturday and Post Malone closing out Sunday. Other performers include Counting Crows, Whiskey Myers, Mt. Joy, The War and Treaty, Max McNown, Carter Faith, Dexter and the Moonrocks, Better Than Ezra, Moon Taxi and Congress the Band, along with a mix of rising artists and regional favorites.

The return marks a new chapter for the Franklin festival, which traditionally took place in September after launching in 2015. Organizers announced a 2026 hiatus before confirming the move to an April weekend in 2027, promising a refreshed experience with new sights, sounds and surprises.

Co-founded by Better Than Ezra frontman Kevin Griffin, along with Brandt Wood and Michael Whelan, Pilgrimage has grown into one of Middle Tennessee’s signature music events. Its blend of country, rock, Americana, blues and folk has attracted an impressive range of performers over the years, including Willie Nelson, Chris Stapleton, Foo Fighters, The Lumineers, Brandi Carlile, Zach Bryan, Jack White and Dave Matthews Band.

The festival has also earned recognition for creating an experience that extends beyond the music. With multiple stages, local food and drink, art, vendors and activities for all ages, Pilgrimage brings together touring artists, Nashville-area musicians and fans from across the country in the setting of Franklin’s historic Harlinsdale Farm.

The 2027 edition continues that tradition while moving the festival to a spring date. The Park at Harlinsdale Farm will once again provide the backdrop for a weekend celebrating music, culture and the community that has supported Pilgrimage since its beginning.

Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

April 10–11, 2027

The Park at Harlinsdale Farm

Franklin, Tennessee

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, November 18, at 10 a.m. Central.