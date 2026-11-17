Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Charley Crockett is bringing his Spring 2027 North American tour to Nashville for two nights at the historic Ryman Auditorium on March 30 and 31.

Crockett continues to build an impressive catalog and reputation as one of the most prolific artists in Country, Blues and Americana. The tour supports his recently released 17th studio album, Clovis, which is nominated for Best Traditional Country Album at the 2027 Grammy Awards.

Recorded with producer Shooter Jennings at the historic Norman Petty Studios in Clovis, New Mexico, the album draws on the sounds of traditional country, soul, folk and blues. The studio is also where Buddy Holly recorded much of his groundbreaking catalog in the 1950s.

“I felt like there was a lot of unfinished business in that studio,” Crockett said of the recording experience.

Since releasing his debut album, A Stolen Jewel, in 2015, the San Benito, Texas native has built a career through constant touring and collaborations with artists including Willie Nelson, Tyler Childers, Chris Stapleton, T-Bone Burnett, Turnpike Troubadours and Shooter Jennings.

Crockett has released 17 albums since 2015, including his three-part Sagebrush Trilogy. Clovis is his fourth album release since March 2025 and follows the Grammy-nominated Dollar A Day.

The Spring 2027 tour will feature support from Honky Tonkin’ in Queens on U.S. dates and Cash Muretta on Canadian dates.

Artist presale begins Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 10 a.m. local time, with additional presales Thursday, Nov. 19. General ticket sales begin Friday, Nov. 20, at 10 a.m. local time.

Charley Crockett at the Ryman Auditorium