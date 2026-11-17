Nashville-based Grammy winner Kacey Musgraves is giving fans another preview of her upcoming project, Middle of Nowhere Vol. 2: Tex Mex Tapes, with the release of two new songs: the original “The Vacation Song” (listen above) and her version of the Texas Tornados classic “(Hey Baby) Qué Pasó?” (listen below)

“The Vacation Song” showcases the clever songwriting and laid-back personality that have become Musgraves trademarks. Her take on “(Hey Baby) Qué Pasó?” puts her own spin on the beloved Tejano favorite, which became a fan favorite during her recent Middle of Nowhere Tour. Both tracks are available now.

Arriving January 15, 2027, through Lost Highway Records, Tex Mex Tapes expands on the musical influences explored on Middle of Nowhere. The 16-track collection includes four songs performed entirely in Spanish and celebrates the deep musical connections between Texas and Mexico.

The new releases follow “Weekend in Texas” and Musgraves’ rendition of the Norteño classic “Mi Tesoro.” The project will also feature a Spanish-language version of “Uncertain, TX,” recorded with INTOCABLE. The original version, featuring Willie Nelson, appeared on Middle of Nowhere and reached No. 1 at Texas radio.

Musgraves is also celebrating five GRAMMY nominations for Middle of Nowhere, including Best Contemporary Country Album. “Dry Spell” earned nominations for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance, while “Horses and Divorces,” her collaboration with Miranda Lambert, is nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

The singer is also set to appear at the 60th Annual CMA Awards, airing live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. She enters the ceremony with five nominations, including Album of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year.

Released in May, Middle of Nowhere debuted at No. 1 on the Top Album chart and earned recognition from numerous year-end lists. The album blends classic country, Texas dance hall sounds, Norteño, bluegrass and pop, reflecting the wide-ranging influences behind Musgraves’ songwriting.