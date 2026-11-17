With the 60th Annual CMA Awards just around the corner, the Country Music Association is adding more star power to the November celebration. The latest announcement includes an eclectic group of presenters and special guests joining host Lainey Wilson at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Among the Country artists scheduled to take the stage are Vince Gill, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Carly Pearce, Darius Rucker, Lee Ann Womack and Clint Black. This year’s CMA nominees Avery Anna, Carter Faith and Emily Ann Roberts will also take part.

The presenter lineup reaches well beyond Country Music, with appearances from global entertainer Michael Bublé, actor Glen Powell, Oscar-winning actress Jessica Chastain, comedian and actor Matt Rife, and 18-time Grammy winner CeCe Winans. Sports broadcasters Joe Buck and Laura Rutledge, along with Good Morning America anchor Lara Spencer, are also part of the evening.

Additional special guests include CMA favorites Luke Bryan and Lady A, actress and comedian Leanne Morgan, and Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

Fans who want more than the televised show can catch CMA Awards Backstage Live, a behind-the-scenes broadcast hosted by Country artist Lauren Alaina and social media personality Haley Baylee. The program will stream on the CMA’s TikTok channel during the awards, offering a look at the activity unfolding backstage at Bridgestone Arena.

The evening’s festivities begin before the main broadcast, with CMA nominees Thelma & James hosting the Pre-Telecast Ceremony. The event will recognize this year’s CMA Broadcast and International Award winners, along with recipients of additional industry honors.

Hosted by Wilson for the third straight year, the 60th Annual CMA Awards will air live Wednesday, Nov. 18, from 8–11 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, with next-day streaming on Hulu.