KJ Wild – Strangers House

NASHVILLE – This week’s Nashville Pick is KJ Wild and their song Stranger’s House – We normally showcase an act just once but we like Stranger’s House so much we decided to spotlight the duo of Jon Worthy and Kiki Halliday once again.

The song has an anthem-like appeal which should play well at their live performances. The video intrigued us and Nashville.com decided to reach out and ask how the song came about. Jon Worthy replied, ” About a year and a half ago, Kiki and I decided to rent an Airbnb for a weekend to escape from society and write some KJ Wild songs. We packed up much of our studio gear and rented an Airbnb on a farm in Chickamauga, Georgia.

We spent some time making food and got a little tipsy before starting the music creation process. Eventually, I began playing a riff on the guitar that I liked, and I continued to flesh out the melody. Meanwhile, Kiki was subconsciously writing lyrics in her journal to the tune I was playing. At one point, we both looked up and realized that we had begun a new song. Kiki started singing lyrics about finding a new version of yourself and getting wild. I looked at Kiki and said, “I’m feeling good; I feel like I am right now.” All these lyrics made it into the final version of the song.

We wrote 80% of the song that weekend and fleshed out the rest over time. We took the song to our producer, Adam Agin, and we recorded it at his home studio in Nashville. For the music video, we traveled to Columbus, Ohio, and filmed the video with our friends, Ason Intrigue and Ali Ferda. They were kind enough to let us use their home and studio space as a party location. We had a blast having a two-person party and getting wild in a “stranger’s house.”

Stranger’s House

Run away that’s the old me

I’m coming back stronger than I was

You’re gonna take me to a party

I’m gonna show you what I’m all about

We’re getting wild in a stranger’s house

And now we’re feeling like we’re feeling now

We’re getting crazy in stranger’s house

And now we’re burning it burning it down

Oh yeah we’re burning it burning it down

Oh yeah we’re burning it burning it down

Fell away for a moment

I never knew what I could become

But now I’m here and I own it

We’ll go together never be alone

We’re getting wild in a stranger’s house

And now we’re feeling like we’re feeling now

We’re getting crazy in stranger’s house

And now we’re burning it burning it down

We’re getting wild in a stranger’s house

And now we’re feeling like we’re feeling now

We’re getting crazy in stranger’s house

And now we’re burning it burning it down

Oh yeah we’re burning it burning it down

Oh yeah we’re burning it burning it down

We told ourselves that we ain’t gonna wait

So pick a city great escape Everyday is a holiday

Be who you are cuz there’s no time to waste

We getting wild We getting wild

We’re getting wild in a stranger’s house

And now we’re feeling like we’re feeling now

We’re getting crazy in stranger’s house

And now we’re burning it burning it down

We’re getting wild in a stranger’s house

And now we’re feeling like we’re feeling now

We’re getting crazy in stranger’s house

And now we’re burning it burning it down

Oh yeah we’re burning it burning it down

Oh yeah we’re burning it burning it down

Produced by Adam Agin

Instrumentation performed by Jon Worthy, Kiki Halliday, and Adam Agin



INSTAGRAM: www.instagram.com/kjwildband

EMAIL: kjwildband@gmail.com

