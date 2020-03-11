Travis Tritt Signs New Record Deal

Travis Tritt has signed a record deal with LA-based label, Big Noise Music Group, ahead of the release of his new original full-length album, which is due out later this year. Produced by award-winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, The Highwomen, Sturgill Simpson), the album marks Tritt’s first original album release in over twelve years.

Tritt comments, “I’m very excited about recording the new album with Dave Cobb. I’m also glad to be partnering with the Big Noise team and I’m looking forward to promoting this album with them in my corner.”

“We get to work with a lot of great artists at Big Noise, but truthfully I never thought we’d have the honor of working with someone of Travis’ stature. Travis is a legend, plain and simple. He’s an innovator and an outlaw, perfect for our roster at Big Noise” – says Jon Cohen, President of Big Noise Music Group.

Travis Tritt’s albums, seven of which are certified platinum or higher, have led him to amass more than 30 million in career album sales, two GRAMMY® Awards, four CMA Awards, including the CMA Horizon Award (now known as the New Artist Award); a Billboard Music Award for Top New Artist, an invitation to become a member of the world-famous Grand Ole Opry and a devoted fan base that has filled venues coast-to-coast. He is also dubbed one of “The Class of ‘89,” which includes Country music superstars Garth Brooks, Clint Black and Alan Jackson; all of whom dominated the charts in the ‘90s.

Among his eleven studio albums and numerous charted singles are five number ones and 20 Top 10 hits, including “Help Me Hold On,” “Anymore,” “Can I Trust You with My Heart,” “Foolish Pride,” “Best of Intentions,” “I’m Gonna Be Somebody,” “Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde,” “Here’s A Quarter,” “It’s A Great Day To Be Alive,” and more.



Visiting Nashville and Need a Hotel?

GUARANTEED Lowest Rates for Nashville Hotels!

Nashville.com: The Complete Guide to Nashville, Tennessee!