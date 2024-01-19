Town Mountain Releases “Dance Me Down Easy: The Woodstock Sessions”

Town Mountain release “Dance Me Down Easy: The Woodstock Sessions” EP today via New West Records. The 6-song set was produced by Town Mountain & Justin Francis and recorded at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, NY. The EP consists of the band’s renditions of favorites originally recorded by The Kinks, J.J. Cale, Dire Straits, Levon Helm, and The Rolling Stones. Dance Me Down Easy follows the band’s 2022 New West Records debut Lines In the Levee.

Frontman Robert Greer said, “Recording at Levon Helm’s Barn in upstate New York has an instant cool vibe. You don’t have to search for it or pay a speaker to motivate you. The vibe is there…in permanent ink. It’s all over the walls and in the floors. The grounds outside exude it! The soulfulness is as much a part of the barn as is the foundation or the rough hewn lumber.” Town Mountain’s Phil Barker added, “I would say Levon Helm is one of, if not, the biggest influences on this band as a whole. He was a little bit country, a little bit rock and roll, but definitely down home. And I think that was his art…drawing people in with an easy going drawl and the promise of a good time. So having never had the pleasure of seeing him play in person, the barn has been on our list of places to play or record for a while now. And it definitely did not disappoint. It seemed like every rafter, every nook, around every corner, there was this mischievous little secret about some profound musical moment that happened there once upon a time. You think of all the shared experiences, all the conversations, all the revelerie of the highest caliber that took place within those walls and you can’t help but feel the bubbling energy of endless musical possibilities. Levon had it figured out, and his barn continues to be such a fitting tribute. Bringing everybody down home for a little while.”

Well established coast-to-coast for their incendiary live performances, Town Mountain will launch their 2024 touring in support of the EP tonight in Manitou Springs, CO. The tour features stops at the Basement East in Nashville, TN, The Georgia Theatre in Athens, GA, and the Radio Room in Greenville, SC. Look for Town Mountain at the Basement East on 1/27/24 right here in Nashville.