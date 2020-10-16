Tommee Profitt Releases 15-years In The Making Christmas Album

Nashville producer, composer, songwriter, and recording artist, Tommee Profitt, has released his new high-concept holiday album, The Birth of a King, today via Capitol CMG. The self-produced record, which has been 15-years in the making, features collaborations with an eclectic lineup of guests including internationally acclaimed singer songwriter Avril Lavigne, celebrated pop-rock musician Tauren Wells, R&B artist Stanaj, and singer/songwriter Chris Tomlin, to name a few. The LP is a collection of thrillingly grandiose tracks that spotlight Profitt’s unbridled musicality, cinematic production sensibilities, and signature genre-warping sound. In true Profitt fashion, The Birth of a King is elaborately detailed and brings an undeniably epic quality to the realm of traditional holiday music. Stream or download the album HERE.

“It turned out to be the hardest and most exciting thing I’ve ever worked on, and quarantine finally gave me the time to make it happen,” Profitt said of the new record. “I wanted to make a Christmas album that sounds like an epic movie soundtrack, with 808s, a gospel choir, and all these incredible singers.”

“After having worked with Tommee on a few other projects, he reached out to me about making a Christmas album,” said Avril Lavigne. “I was so excited to participate because Christmas music is my favorite and Tommee’s epic, cinematic, orchestral approach to production absolutely does this classic music genre justice. ‘What Child is This’ has been a particular favorite of mine since childhood and our version of it turned out so well!”

“I’m honored to be included in this epic Christmas experience Tommee has created,” Tauren Wells said of their collaboration. “When we were in the studio working on ‘O Holy Night’, he showed me a few other songs and I was absolutely blown away! I can’t wait for people to feel what I felt in the studio that day. Not to mention SVRCINA who I duet with on ‘O Holy Night’ is a truly remarkable talent. Nobody’s ready!”

“I’m beyond excited to be part of such a special project. When Tommee called me, I knew he had something really special,” said Stanaj. The goal was to make the best version of the song – ‘Noel (He Is Born)’ – as possible and I think he did just that. This cinematic take on a Christmas classic makes it even more beautiful than ever. I’m grateful for my friendship and this collaboration with Tommee. I can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”

The Birth of a King Track Listing:

1. Tommee Profitt – “O Come O Come Emmanuel”

2. Tommee Profitt, We The Kingdom – “We Three Kings”

3. Tommee Profitt, Stanaj – “Noel (He Is Born)”

4. Tommee Profitt, Crowder – “Go Tell It On The Mountain”

5. Tommee Profitt, Sarah Reeves – “O Come All Ye Faithful”

6. Tommee Profitt, Clark Beckham – “Joy To The World 2 (He Is Come)”

7. Tommee Profitt, Tauren Wells, SVRCINA – “O Holy Night”

8. Tommee Profitt, DANIEL SAINT BLACK, Ruelle – “Away In A Manger”

9. Tommee Profitt, Avril Lavigne – “What Child Is This?”

10. Tommee Profitt, Fleurie – “Silent Night”

11. Tommee Profitt, Nicole Serrano – “Angels We Have Heard On High”

12. Tommee Profitt, brooke – “It Came Upon A Midnight Clear”

13. Tommee Profitt, Rachael Lampa – “O Little Town Of Bethlehem”

14. Tommee Profitt – “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen”

15. Tommee Profitt, Jordan Smith – “Mary Did You Know?”

16. Tommee Profitt, Kari Jobe – “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing”

17. Tommee Profitt, Fleurie, Chris Tomlin – “He Is Born (Reprise)”