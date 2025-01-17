Parmalee Celebrates Their #1 “Gonna Love You”

BMI launched into the new year by inviting the music industry to its Nashville office yesterday (1/15) to celebrate the success behind Stoney Creek Records artist Parmalee and their latest career chart-topper, “Gonna Love You.” With five No. One radio singles and four consecutive in as many years, Parmalee has now scored more No. Ones than any other band or group in Country music during that time.

Hosted by BMI and emceed by BMI’s Josh Tomlinson, songwriters Matt Thomas (BMI), Abram Dean (BMI), Andy Sheridan (BMI) and songwriter/producer David Fanning (BMI) each took to stage to touch on their experience crafting the song. “Gonna Love You” is lead singer Thomas’ fifth. No. One, Fanning’s fourth as a songwriter and both Dean and Sheridan’s first.

In celebration of Dean and Sheridan’s first chart-toppers as BMI songwriters, they were each gifted a custom Taylor 210e DLX guitar. Sponsored by Studio Bank, Kari Barnhart made a special donation presentation on behalf of the band and songwriters in support of the Mental Health Initiative, whose mission is to ensure individuals experiencing severe recurring mental health challenges have access to effective treatment regardless of income or insurance status.

