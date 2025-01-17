 


June 
2025

CMA Music Festival

Nissan Stadium | 4 Day Pass, Fan Fair X

TICKETS
Jan
Dec

Grand Ole Opry

Show Schedule & Tickets
Find the BEST Seats!

MORE
Thru
April

Nashville Predators

Game Schedule & Tickets
Find the BEST Seats!

TICKETS
Parmalee Celebrates Their #1 “Gonna Love You”
Photo Back Row L-R: Stoney Creek Records’ Adrian Michaels, BMI’s Josh Tomlinson, Concord’s Matt Turner, Abram Dean (BMI), Reservoir’s Greg Gallo, David Fanning (BMI/Producer), Major Bob’s Andy Friday, Andy Sheridan (BMI), Studio Bank’s Kari Barnhart, Sony Music Publishing’s Tom Luteran, BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville’s JoJamie Hahr, BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville’s Jon Loba; Front Row L-R: Scott Thomas (BMI), Matt Thomas (BMI), Josh McSwain (BMI), Barry Knox (BMI); Photo by Larry McCormackI

Parmalee Celebrates Their #1 “Gonna Love You”

BMI launched into the new year by inviting the music industry to its Nashville office yesterday (1/15) to celebrate the success behind Stoney Creek Records artist Parmalee and their latest career chart-topper, “Gonna Love You.” With five No. One radio singles and four consecutive in as many years, Parmalee has now scored more No. Ones than any other band or group in Country music during that time.

Hosted by BMI and emceed by BMI’s Josh Tomlinson, songwriters Matt Thomas (BMI), Abram Dean (BMI), Andy Sheridan (BMI) and songwriter/producer David Fanning (BMI) each took to stage to touch on their experience crafting the song. “Gonna Love You” is lead singer Thomas’ fifth. No. One, Fanning’s fourth as a songwriter and both Dean and Sheridan’s first.

In celebration of Dean and Sheridan’s first chart-toppers as BMI songwriters, they were each gifted a custom Taylor 210e DLX guitar. Sponsored by Studio Bank, Kari Barnhart made a special donation presentation on behalf of the band and songwriters in support of the Mental Health Initiative, whose mission is to ensure individuals experiencing severe recurring mental health challenges have access to effective treatment regardless of income or insurance status.

Photo L-R: Abram Dean (BMI), BMI’s Josh Tomlinson and Andy Sheridan (BMI) pose after Dean and Sheridan are gifted with custom Taylor 210e DLX guitars in celebration of their first No. One as a BMI songwriter. Photo by Larry McCormack

GET OPRY 1OO YEAR CELEBRATION TICKETS HERE

BEST Nashville Concert & Show Tickets!

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?
Nashville Special Hotel Rate

Nashville.com
The Visitors Guide to Nashville!

Tags

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

Check Also

Kenny Chesney Announces Sphere Residency

Kenny Chesney Announces Sphere Residency

If you’ve been waiting for the the Sphere in Las Vegas to book a country …

JJ Grey & Mofro & The Marshall Tucker Band Coming To Pinnacle

JJ Grey & Mofro & The Marshall Tucker Band Coming To Pinnacle

Southern rockers JJ Grey & Mofro and multi-platinum selling southern rock legends The Marshall Tucker …

Destination Guides

Select Language

Destination Guides

Guide to Boynton Beach, FL

Guide to Jupiter Island, FL

Guide to North Las Vegas, NV

Guide to Palm Springs, CA

Guide to Singer Island, FL

Guide to West Palm Beach, FL