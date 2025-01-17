Alan Jackson’s Daughter Takes On New Role In Family Business

Alan Jackson’s Silverbelly Whiskey is expanding its team … and it didn’t have a look far to find the perfect person to oversee product control and new product development.

Mattie Jackson is joining Silverbelly as its new “Master Blender.” The eldest of his three children, she brings years of experience in the field to what’s fast becoming a “family business” for the music superstar – an opportunity for them both to share a love of premium spirits with others who also enjoy and appreciate them.

“Over my years in the industry, I’ve often joked that wine stole my mind and whiskey stole my heart,” Mattie says. The certified bourbon professional and longtime certified sommelier (Level 2) brings true expertise to her new role. “It couldn’t feel more special and full-circle to be part of Silverbelly now,” she shares. “While I’m fascinated by the whole world of wine, through it all whiskey stayed my go-to pour of choice. It’s just always been the one that feels like home.”

Jackson will oversee all existing product quality control along with new product blending, finishing, research and development in her role. Silverbelly – a premium spirit distilled exclusively for and hand-selected by Alan – debuted in 2022, combining two American traditions … whiskey and country music. Their spirits are meant to be worthy of honoring and reflecting Jackson’s historic career – each batch is named for one of the Country Music Hall of Fame member’s 35 chart-topping songs.

“I’m so happy to have my daughter, Mattie, help steer my Silverbelly Whiskey,” Alan says with a smile. “I think she has some of her ol’ dad’s tastebuds.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to add Mattie to the Silverbelly team. Her expertise will add infinite value as we continue our quest to create the highest quality celebrity whiskey brand in the world,” notes Silverbelly CEO Robbie Goldsmith. “Adding another Jackson to our core team gives us even more of a foundation to create a truly authentic powerhouse whiskey brand in Nashville.”

