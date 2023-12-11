Toby Keith Makes Triumphant Return To Stage

Keith launched a three-show run at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas last night with a triumphant return to the stage and touring. In the first of three shows, that sold out in minutes to became one of the fastest selling tickets in the venue’s history, Keith performed a two hour set of non-stop entertainment. One of the crowd’s favorite moments came when he sat on a stool, center stage and performed six songs that he said “should’ve been singles.” The concert also featured some of his 32 No. 1s and 42 top 10 hits that have helped propelled him to have more than 100 million BMI performances and more than 10 billion streams overall. Two more shows are scheduled for tonight, December 11 and Thursday, December 14.

The Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee has built his success largely on the strength of his own songwriting. His recently released album 100% Songwriter highlights 13 of many of his most iconic solo-written songs, putting him in company with other performing songwriters including Hank Williams, Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn, Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton.

And his latest hit single, “Don’t Let The Old Man In,” is yet another example of his talent. Written by Keith in 2018, the song was inspired by a conversation with Clint Eastwood and was later featured in Eastwood’s movie, “The Mule.” It took the spotlight again at this September’s People’s Choice Country Awards, where Keith performed the song after being honored as the PCCA’s Country Icon. “His powerful performance of a lyric facing mortality was an emotionally gripping moment that electrified us all,” (Robert K. Oermann, Music Row DISClaimer), and immediately boosted the song and music video into the No. 1 spot on the iTunes Country Songs and Videos charts as well as Top 3 in the all-genre charts. The following week the single claimed the No.1 spot on Billboard’s Country Digital Song Sales chart and Top 3 on the all-genre chart. And a few weeks later, Big Machine Records partnered with Keith to promote the song, which earned most-added at Country radio upon impact.