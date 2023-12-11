Megan Moroney Goes Double Platinum

Closing out a big year with the final weekend of her sold-out THE LUCKY TOUR, Megan Moroney charmed the packed crowd at Nashville’s Brooklyn Bowl Thursday night (12/7).

Revealing a backdrop of neon-lit signs in the shapes of a clover, dice and cowboy boot, Moroney kicked off her set with the rumbling “Another on the Way.” Stamping her LUCKY era by donning a Stefanie-Naylor custom green sequin dress, she treated fans to a dynamic set, including her current chart-climbing single, “I’m Not Pretty,” “Hair Salon,” “Sleep on My Side,” “Traitor Joe,” and a stripped back acoustic moment with “Girl in the Mirror” and unreleased “No Caller ID.”

A major highlight of the night came when the “emo cowgirl” was surprised by RIAA’s Jackie Jones, Columbia’s Julian Swirsky, and Sony Music Nashville’s Taylor Lindsey with a plaque celebrating her first 2X PLATINUM song – “Tennessee Orange.” Adding to the milestone moment, Moroney was also named one of the RIAA Class of 2023 for receiving her first certified song this year and is one of only two artists in the program across all-genres to receive double PLATINUM. In this Class of 2023, Moroney has the highest solo certification in the Country genre with this record-breaking single.

The venue erupted as she went into “Tennessee Orange.” Taking it all in, Moroney shared “Y’all have completely changed my life the last year and I am not oblivious to the fact that y’all are the sole reason that I get to do this with my life, and I can’t thank you guys enough. I grew up thinking I was going to be an accountant, but because you guys care, I get to do this instead. So literally from the bottom of my heart, thank you so much!”

Sealing the night with a massive sing-along to the chorus of “Tennessee Orange,” Moroney brought it full circle with her title track “Lucky.”