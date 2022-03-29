Tin Pan South Begins

Hundreds of songwriters, publishers, media representatives, and music industry professionals gathered last night at the NSAI offices on Music Row for the 30th Annual Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival Kick-Off Party, presented by Regions Bank. The first of nearly 90 shows are set to kick off tonight, with early rounds beginning at 6 p.m. and late shows starting at 9 p.m. CST. Approximately 400 songwriters are scheduled to take the stage during this year’s Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival tonight through Saturday, April 2nd.

Some highlights of tonight’s rounds include: Billy Dean, Liz Hengber, Conner Sweet, Matt Wynn at The Bluebird Cafe (stage sponsored by Academy of Country Music), Josh Kear, Carly Pearce, Matt Stell, Chris Tompkins presented by ASCAP at 3rd & Lindsley (stage sponsored by Visit Music City), Kara DioGuiardi, Ben Glover, Kay Hanley, and special guests presented by The Mechanical Licensing Collective (MLC) at The Lounge at City Winery (stage sponsored by Aloompa), and Shelby Darrall, Levi Hummon, Jake Mitchell, Natalie Stovall at the Hard Rock Cafe (stage sponsored by Musicnotes).

Tin Pan South Fast Access passes are nearly sold out, but at-the-door cash admission will be available for individual shows that have not reached venue capacity.