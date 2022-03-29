PREMIERE: Seth Michael’s “Bout To Be”

Nashville.com is proud to be premiering rising star, Nashville recording artist, guitarist, and singer-songwriter Seth Michael’s brand new single ” Bout To Be.” LISTEN HERE.

The Buford, GA native first began singing at home at the early age of five. It was at this young age that his passion for country music began to develop. He quickly realized that his voice was a gift, and by the time he was 12 years old, he was singing in front of the chart-topping trio Rascal Flatts.

“I had an aha moment when I sang with them at a meet-and-greet and they told me I could make a career out of it,” Michael explains.

A few years later, the ambitious Peach State native would pick up a guitar for the first time and begin writing original music. As a Southern boy influenced by some of the world’s greatest country singers, Seth found he had a natural ability to write about his memories of growing up on Lake Lanier and his personal experiences with love and heartbreak.

His first EP Already Gone features raw, soulful lyrics that tug at the heartstrings. Tracks such as “Hard to Get” showcase the smooth, uplifting sound of Michael’s unmistakable voice, one that’s bound to define the next generation of country music. In 2020, he cut “Tonight,” a song written by Scott Patton, the musical director, and guitarist for award-winning country duo Sugarland.

Michael’s live performances highlight his natural talent and infectious passion for doing what he loves. He has had the honor of playing iconic venues such as the Atlanta Colosseum and Wrigley Field. In 2019, he joined forces with Justin Moore, LOCASH, Lauren Alaina, Lindsay Ell, Teddy Rob, and Russell Dickerson to put on a benefit concert for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

At just 21 years old, it’s safe to say Michael is ready to take the country music world by storm.

Seth released his last single “She Got A Thing” in May of 2021 (watch below), which was placed on several highly esteemed playlists including Apple Country Best New Songs and the Academy of Country Music’s New Music Friday playlist.