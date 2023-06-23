LISTEN: Jake Owen’s “Loose Cannon”

Jake Owen delivers his seventh studio album, Loose Cannon, today, Friday, June 23. The 16-song collection was produced by Joey Moi and features Nashville’s top-tier songwriters.

“Loose Cannon has been a long time coming and I’m so excited my fans can finally experience it with me,” shares Owen. “I hope the album makes it into your summertime memories and I can’t wait to see y’all on the road this fall.”

Loose Cannon is a collection of summertime staples with sunshine-soaked lyrics that tip their hat to feel-good classic country sounds and nostalgia and “promises to continue Owen’s string of laid-back, feel-good country offerings” (American Songwriter). A little over four years since his last full-length album, Greetings From…Jake, Loose Cannon showcases his maturity as an artist in evolution, allowing fans of “Barefoot Blue Jean Night” and “Beachin’” a chance to grow alongside Owen as he taps into his neo-traditional next wave. As Country Now notes, “the album highlights his growth as an artist and person but also remains true to who he was when he packed up his bags and moved to Nashville in 2003.”

Spotlighting Nashville’s world-class songwriting community, the album boasts tracks from Ashley Gorley, Brent Cobb, Rodney Clawson, Jessie Jo Dillon, and Luke Laird to name a few. Additionally, Owen enlisted reputed artist-writers including ACM Male Artist of the Year nominee Jordan Davis, Devin Dawson, Walker Hayes, Jordan Fletcher, and Hunter Phelps.