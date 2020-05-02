Tim McGraw Set To Release “I Called Mama”

Tim McGraw is set to release his first new music since returning to Big Machine Records earlier this year. Seen through the lens of the special connection we all share with our mothers, I Called Mama is a look at the ways we ground ourselves when we are shaken or hurting. Particularly meaningful given the current times, it’s a reminder of the importance of home and human connection. Written by Lance Miller, Marv Green and Jimmy Yeary, the song was produced by McGraw and Byron Gallimore and will be available May 8th, but fans can Pre-Save the track HERE

McGraw said: “On the one hand this song is literally, ‘hey, call your mom.’ On the other hand, you look at a time like this, there are real hardships for everyone, and it’s a great reminder that hearing someone’s voice who knows you and loves you can help you get through anything. I think it’s at these very difficult times that music can help and the power of a song can give someone a moment of clarity or comfort, or just a smile. Especially now, when we seem to need it more than ever.”

The single will launch with a lyric video containing some never-before-seen footage of Tim as a baby with his mom. Also, McGraw has asked fans to send in videos and photos of their moms to be included in the larger scale music video releasing later this month. “Mother’s definitely deserve to be honored more than one day a year. We’ve have had such an incredible response of people sharing their special Mama videos, we are going to get you something really special in a few weeks,” McGraw added.