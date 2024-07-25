Tickets On Sale For Charlie Daniels Patriot Awards Dinner

The Charlie Daniels Patriot Awards Dinner will be held on September 11, 2024, at City Winery Nashville. Tickets are available now.

The awards dinner is a program of The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project, a 501c3 that supports military veterans and their families. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the program, co-founded by Country Music legend, Charlie Daniels with his longtime manager, David Corlew [pictured together]. Although Daniels passed in 2020, his musical legacy lives on, and his devotion to veterans causes continues through the dedication of Corlew. Through fundraising events, the organization supports the efforts of other not-for-profit organizations providing services to U.S. veterans and first responders; selected for providing the most meaningful work with the lowest overhead. TCHJHP has raised more than $4 million for these organizations.

“It’s hard to believe it has been 10 years since Charlie and I began this journey to set up our foundation in support of military and veterans,” says Corlew. “Charlie remains with us in spirit, as it was his dedication and love for our troops that got all of this started. Now, in 2024, we continue our commitment to support veterans in Charlie’s honor.”

The criteria for the Charlie Daniels Patriot Awards is based on the mission of The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project: to support veterans in their return, rehabilitation, and reintegration back into civilian life. The awards honor a person or group that fulfills and exemplifies the efforts and dedication of TCDJHP’s purpose to continuously care, support and encourage the men, women, and families who have served our great nation, including first responders.

Hosted by television and radio broadcaster Storme Warren, this year’s event will include honoring families of Fallen Heroes of 9/11, The Patriot Award Ceremony, and the new Prestigious Giving Heart Award. Warren has been named as an honoree in the 2024 awards.

“I have been a part of The Journey Home Project almost since its inception,” Waren says. “Seeing firsthand how Charlie Daniels’ and David Corlew’s passion for our military has translated to direct help for our veterans has been nothing short of inspiring. To be honored with The Spirit award is humbling as my work for The Journey Home Projects pales in comparison to the sacrifices made by our veterans, service men and women and our first responders.”

Special guest speakers include Mark “OZ” Geist, (a member of the Annex Security Team that fought the Battle of Benghazi, Libya, from September 11 to September 12, 2012; now a security and military consultant) and Bernie Kerik, (consultant and former police officer who was the 40th Commissioner of the New York Police Department).

Honorees for 2024 include Warren, Kerick and Tom Higgins, Head of General Services at Fiserv Incorporated. The Giving Heart Award, which was created in 2023, will be given to Shepherd’s Men, comprised of active or retired servicemen and civilian volunteers who raise awareness and funds for the SHARE Military Initiative (SHARE) at Shepherd Center in Atlanta, GA.

10th Annual Patriot Awards Dinner

Wednesday, September 11, 2024 ~ 5:30 p.m.

City Winery Nashville | 609 Lafayette Street | Nashville, TN 37203

VIP Sponsor Table (10 seats) $10,000

Premium Seating Table (10 Seats) $7,500

Standard Guest Table (10 Seats) $5,000

Individual Ticket $500

