LISTEN: Lil’ Skinny’s “Whiskey Pistol”

Rising star, country rock artist Lil’ Skinny has released his new single, “Whiskey Pistol,” available everywhere now. “Whiskey Pistol” is a honky tonk anthem that captures the raw emotions of walking into a bar and drowning your sorrows with a few shots. Lil’ Skinny’s gritty vocals and electrifying guitar riffs bring this relatable story to life, showcasing his unique blend of country and rock influences.

“Whiskey Pistol is a Honky tonk Anthem about walking into a bar and drowning your sorrows down with a few shots. We’ve all been there when a few too many can get a little out of hand. That’s what inspired this new single,” tells Skinny.

Lil’ Skinny is a rising star in the country rock scene, starting his professional music journey at just 15. With a Music Business degree from Ouachita Baptist University, he has made significant strides, including top 40 finishes on American Idol Season 19 and recording vocals on Dolly Parton’s Rockstar record.

Signed with Sony ATV/Droptine Music, Lil’ Skinny has opened for major artists like The Steel Woods and Randy Houser and written songs with industry greats like Zac Brown. His music blends Southern Rock influences with heartfelt lyrics about his country lifestyle. Outside of music, he enjoys hunting, fishing, and supporting charitable causes for children and veterans.

