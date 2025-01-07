Veteran Talent Buyer Brian Crews, Joins Jayson Entertainment Group

Veteran talent buyer, concert promoter, event producer and friend of Nashville.com Brian Crews, has joined Jayson Entertainment Group as Director of Business Development & Strategy. In his new role Crews will continue his passion for talent buying, concert promotion, and production while also contributing to the planning and development of the future of JEG’s legacy as a leading entertainment talent buying and concert producing company.

Crews is the best in the business and joins JEG from Romeo Entertainment Group where he was the Senior Talent Buyer/Event Producer. This new chapter includes the opportunity to bring his roster of clients to JEG, complementing the company’s existing roster and strengthening JEG’s position in the industry.

With over two decades of experience in concert production, Crews’ journey began as a member of the Roxboro Jaycees, where he played a key role in booking and producing the Flem Whitt Beach Music Festival. He later founded Crewser Entertainment & Promotions, specializing in talent buying and producing concerts, festivals and fairs featuring nationally touring acts. Throughout his career, he has worked with artists including Lainey Wilson, Alabama, Hank Williams Jr., Lee Brice, Nelly, 3 Doors Down, and more.

“We are excited for Brian to join us at JEG. His knowledge and experience is going to help us grow and expand. Brian shares our mission of making great events happen!” says Aaron J. Green, Partner, Jayson Entertainment Group.

Crews adds, “I’m thrilled to collaborate with this exceptional team including Aaron, Joel, Jerry, Jeff and Pat as they look forward to shaping the future of JEG in 2025 and beyond.”

Additional ‘Opry at the Ryman’ shows are scheduled for Jan. 10, 11, and 17 and will feature performances by Opry members Kelsea Ballerini, Ashley McBryde, Old Crow Medicine Show, Steve Wariner, Lainey Wilson, and more. The Opry will return to its permanent home, the Grand Ole Opry House, on Jan. 18.

GET OPRY 1OO YEAR CELEBRATION TICKETS HERE

BEST Nashville Concert & Show Tickets!

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!