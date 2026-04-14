BONNAROO FEATURED ARTIST: The Strokes Bring Indie Rock Royalty to the Farm

When it comes to bands that didn’t just ride a wave—but created one—The Strokes sit in a league of their own. And this summer, Bonnaroo fans will get a front-row seat to one of the most influential rock acts of the last two decades.

Formed in New York City in 1998, The Strokes—fronted by Julian Casablancas alongside Nick Valensi, Albert Hammond Jr., Nikolai Fraiture, and Fabrizio Moretti—helped define the early-2000s garage rock and post-punk revival. Their arrival signaled a shift in rock music, bringing a raw, stripped-down cool back to the mainstream.

It all started with their debut album Is This It in 2001—a record that still lands on “greatest albums of all time” lists and set the tone for a generation. Follow-ups like Room on Fire and First Impressions of Earth kept the momentum going, cementing their status as indie rock heavyweights.

After a quieter stretch in the 2010s, the band roared back with 2020’s The New Abnormal, produced by Rick Rubin. The album was hailed as a return to form and went on to win Best Rock Album at the Grammy Awards—a full-circle moment for a band that had long since proven its staying power.

Now, they’re entering a new chapter.

The Strokes are set to release their seventh studio album, Reality Awaits, on June 26 via RCA Records and Cult Records. The project, recorded in Costa Rica with Rubin and finished across the globe, marks their first new music since The New Abnormal. The lead single, “Going Shopping,” offers a glimpse into what’s next—familiar swagger with a fresh edge.

Their Bonnaroo appearance comes amid a massive global run that includes stops at iconic venues like Red Rocks, London’s O2, and festivals around the world. Fresh off a buzzworthy showing at Coachella, the band is clearly back in full force.

And that’s exactly what makes their set on the Farm so compelling.

Whether you’ve been spinning Is This It since day one or discovered them through their Grammy-winning comeback, seeing The Strokes live in a festival setting like Bonnaroo is something different. It’s the kind of set that bridges generations—where nostalgia meets right-now energy.